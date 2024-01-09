Milwaukee shootings Tuesday; 1 dead, 1 wounded

article

Separate Milwaukee shootings left one person dead and another wounded Tuesday morning, Jan. 9.

What led to each shooting remains under investigation, and police are looking for whoever is responsible.

14th and Burleigh

Police said a 43-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

12th and Walnut

Around 11:25 a.m., a 44-year-old was shot and wounded. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries.

MPD tips

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.