Milwaukee shootings Thursday; 1 dead, 1 wounded, 1 arrested

Separate Milwaukee shootings left one person dead and another wounded Thursday, Dec. 28.

A suspect in one of the two shootings was later arrested.

23rd and Maple

Around 12:45 a.m., a 27-year-old was shot. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

38th and Good Hope

A 52-year-old was shot and pronounced dead at the scene around 8:30 p.m. The suspect, a 39-year-old man, was later taken into custody after a Brown Deer shots fired incident. The district attorney's office will review charges.

MPD investigates

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.