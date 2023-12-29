Milwaukee shootings Thursday; 1 dead, 1 wounded, 1 arrested
MILWAUKEE - Separate Milwaukee shootings left one person dead and another wounded Thursday, Dec. 28.
A suspect in one of the two shootings was later arrested.
23rd and Maple
Around 12:45 a.m., a 27-year-old was shot. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
38th and Good Hope
A 52-year-old was shot and pronounced dead at the scene around 8:30 p.m. The suspect, a 39-year-old man, was later taken into custody after a Brown Deer shots fired incident. The district attorney's office will review charges.
MPD investigates
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.