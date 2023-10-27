Milwaukee shootings Thursday; 2 wounded

article

Two Milwaukee shootings sent two people to hospitals Thursday, Oct. 26.

Police are investigating what led to each shooting.

23rd and Keefe

One person was shot and wounded near 23rd and Keefe around 9 p.m. The 30-year-old victim went to a Milwaukee Fire Department Station near Teutonia and Locust for assistance.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation, however, appears to be related to a robbery attempt, police say.

54th and Vienna

Around 10 p.m. a 36-year-old victim was shot and wounded near 54th and Vienna. Police continue to search for a known suspect.

MPD tips

Police are still looking for whoever is responsible for Thursday's gun violence. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.