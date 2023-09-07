Sherman and Burleigh shooting; Milwaukee police seek shooter

article

A 34-year-old person was shot and wounded near Sherman and Burleigh in Milwaukee on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 7.

Officials say the shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. – and the victim managed to get to a hospital for treatment.

Police are seeking an unknown shooter.

Shooting near Sherman and Burleigh, Milwaukee

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.