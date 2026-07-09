Milwaukee shootings Thursday; 1 dead, 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said one person was killed, and two others were wounded, in shootings that happened on Thursday, July 9.
24th and Burleigh
The details:
A 15-year-old was shot and wounded near 24th and Burleigh shortly after noon. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. What led to the shooting is not yet known.
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27th and Atkinson
The details:
Two people were shot in a drive-by shooting at around 2 p.m. Police said the shooters approached in a vehicle and fired several shots near 27th and Atkinson, hitting two people.
A 27-year-old died, and a 22-year-old was taken to a hospital with what police described as non-fatal injuries.
Police tips
What you can do:
Investigators are looking for the people responsible for Thursday's shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
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The Source: FOX6 News went to the scene near 27th and Atkinson and reached out to MPD for information.