Milwaukee shootings Thursday; 1 dead, 2 wounded

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The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened July 9. One person was killed, and two others were wounded. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.



Milwaukee police said one person was killed, and two others were wounded, in shootings that happened on Thursday, July 9.

24th and Burleigh

The details:

A 15-year-old was shot and wounded near 24th and Burleigh shortly after noon. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. What led to the shooting is not yet known.

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27th and Atkinson

The details:

Two people were shot in a drive-by shooting at around 2 p.m. Police said the shooters approached in a vehicle and fired several shots near 27th and Atkinson, hitting two people.

A 27-year-old died, and a 22-year-old was taken to a hospital with what police described as non-fatal injuries.

Police tips

What you can do:

Investigators are looking for the people responsible for Thursday's shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

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