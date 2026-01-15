Medical examiner called to shooting near 34th and Walnut in Milwaukee

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Thursday, Jan. 15. The medical examiner confirms they were called out to the area of 34th and Walnut. This is a developing story.



The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has been called to a shooting near 34th and Walnut in Milwaukee on Thursday, Jan. 15.

No additional details have been released – including the circumstances that led to the shooting or the identity of the victim.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post.