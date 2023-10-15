Milwaukee shooting Sunday; Richards & Concordia, teen wounded

article

Milwaukee police say a 16-year-old was shot and wounded near Richards and Concordia early on Sunday, Oct. 15.

The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. Sunday. The teenager was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police say they are seeking an unknown shooter.

Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.