Milwaukee shootings Sunday, 3 wounded

Three people were wounded in Milwaukee shootings Sunday, July 16.

51st and Wright

A Milwaukee man, 24 was shot and wounded around 2 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said it appeared the victim was involved in an argument with the shooter before the gunfire.

25th and Mineral

Around 2:30 a.m., a Milwaukee woman, 20, arrived at a hospital with wounds. Police said the shooting appeared to be domestic violence related.

84th and Bender

Shortly after 3 p.m., a Milwaukee boy, 16, was shot and wounded near 84th and Bender. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.

MPD investigates

Police are looking for whoever is responsible for Sunday's shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.