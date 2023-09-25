Milwaukee shootings Sunday; 2 hurt

article

Two separate Milwaukee shootings wounded two people on Sunday, Sept. 24.

Police are looking for whoever is responsible for each shooting.

13th and Lapham

A 21-year-old was shot and wounded near 13th and Lapham on Sunday morning, Sept. 24. Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. The victim arrived at a hospital for treatment of a non-fatal wound.

Officials said the shooting appeared to be related to a physical fight. Police are looking for the shooter.

15th and Orchard

A 30-year-old was shot and wounded near 15th and Orchard around 10:40 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

MPD investigates

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.