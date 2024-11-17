Milwaukee shooting, 64th Court and Bradley; 3-year-old shot, arrest made

The Brief A 3-year-old boy was shot in Milwaukee on Sunday, Nov. 17. It happened around 6 p.m. near 64th Court and Bradley. A Milwaukee Police Department sergeant said the boy was shot in the leg and is expected to survive. A 28-year-old was taken into custody.



Scene near 64th and Bradley

A Milwaukee Police Department sergeant said the 3-year-old boy was shot in the leg. The boy was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries and is expected to survive.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. However, MPD said it is believed to be accidental.

It was at the same apartment complex where 4-year-old Jamero Edwards was shot and killed back in February.

Scene near 64th and Bradley

Police said a 28-year-old was taken into custody and charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office.

MPD said it would like to remind gun owners to store firearms safely by utilizing gun locks or securing firearms in a safe.