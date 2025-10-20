Milwaukee shootings Sunday; 3 dead, 1 wounded

The Brief Milwaukee police say four people were shot in three separate shootings in Milwaukee on Sunday, Oct. 19. Three people are dead and another was wounded as a result of the shootings. One person has been taken into custody.



Separate shootings in Milwaukee on Sunday, Oct. 19 left three people dead and one person wounded.

17th and Concordia

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, around 2:20 p.m. one person was shot.

The victim, a 31-year-old, arrived at the hospital for treatment of injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

17th and Concordia, Milwaukee

27th and Atkinson

What we know:

Milwaukee police say two people were shot around 9:20 p.m.

The victims, a 64-year-old and a 50-year-old, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A 26-year-old suspect was located a short distance away and taken into custody.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

31st and Courtland, Milwaukee

31st and Courtland

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 10:25 p.m., a 44-year-old was shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Milwaukee police are looking for whoever is responsible.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.