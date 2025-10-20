Milwaukee shootings Sunday; 3 dead, 1 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Separate shootings in Milwaukee on Sunday, Oct. 19 left three people dead and one person wounded.
17th and Concordia
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, around 2:20 p.m. one person was shot.
The victim, a 31-year-old, arrived at the hospital for treatment of injuries.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).
27th and Atkinson
What we know:
Milwaukee police say two people were shot around 9:20 p.m.
The victims, a 64-year-old and a 50-year-old, were pronounced dead at the scene.
A 26-year-old suspect was located a short distance away and taken into custody.
Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
31st and Courtland, Milwaukee
31st and Courtland
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 10:25 p.m., a 44-year-old was shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Milwaukee police are looking for whoever is responsible.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
