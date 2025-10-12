Milwaukee shootings Sunday; 1 dead, 1 injured

article

The Brief One person was killed and another injured in Milwaukee shootings on Sunday. A 33-year-old died and an 18-year-old was injured. Police continue to seek anyone involved.



One person was killed and another injured in different shootings in Milwaukee on Sunday, Oct. 12.

Vel R Phillips and Clarke

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said it happened around 4 p.m. Somebody fired shots, subsequently striking the victim.

The victim, a 33-year-old, sustained fatal injuries.

Police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

20th and Courtland

What we know:

An 18-year-old was shot around 1:25 p.m. The victim arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Police continue to seek anyone involved.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.