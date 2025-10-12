Milwaukee shootings Sunday; 1 dead, 1 injured
MILWAUKEE - One person was killed and another injured in different shootings in Milwaukee on Sunday, Oct. 12.
Vel R Phillips and Clarke
What we know:
The Milwaukee Police Department said it happened around 4 p.m. Somebody fired shots, subsequently striking the victim.
The victim, a 33-year-old, sustained fatal injuries.
Police continue to seek an unknown suspect.
20th and Courtland
What we know:
An 18-year-old was shot around 1:25 p.m. The victim arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
Police continue to seek anyone involved.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department