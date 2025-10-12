Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shootings Sunday; 1 dead, 1 injured

By
Published  October 12, 2025 10:10pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • One person was killed and another injured in Milwaukee shootings on Sunday.
    • A 33-year-old died and an 18-year-old was injured.
    • Police continue to seek anyone involved.

MILWAUKEE - One person was killed and another injured in different shootings in Milwaukee on Sunday, Oct. 12.

Vel R Phillips and Clarke

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said it happened around 4 p.m. Somebody fired shots, subsequently striking the victim. 

The victim, a 33-year-old, sustained fatal injuries. 

Police continue to seek an unknown suspect. 

20th and Courtland

What we know:

An 18-year-old was shot around 1:25 p.m. The victim arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Police continue to seek anyone involved.

 MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyMilwaukeeNews