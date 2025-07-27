Milwaukee shootings Sunday; 2 wounded in separate incidents
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a pair of shootings that happened early Sunday, July 27.
Water and Knapp
What we know:
A 31-year-old was shot and wounded near the intersection of Water Street and Knapp Street around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 27. The victim suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown shooter.
62nd and Marion
What we know:
Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the area near 62nd and Marion. Once on the scene, police located a 26-year-old who was shot and wounded.
Milwaukee police say they have a suspect in custody and are not seeking any other suspects.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.