Milwaukee shootings Sunday; 2 wounded in separate incidents

Milwaukee police are investigating a pair of shootings that happened early Sunday, July 27.

Water and Knapp

What we know:

A 31-year-old was shot and wounded near the intersection of Water Street and Knapp Street around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 27. The victim suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown shooter.

62nd and Marion

What we know:

Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the area near 62nd and Marion. Once on the scene, police located a 26-year-old who was shot and wounded.

Milwaukee police say they have a suspect in custody and are not seeking any other suspects.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

