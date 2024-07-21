Early Sunday morning Milwaukee shooting, 15-year-old injured
MILWAUKEE - A teenager was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee early Sunday morning, July 21.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 2:25 a.m., a 15-year-old was shot in the area of 42nd and Burleigh.
The teen was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
MPD tips
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 TIPS App.