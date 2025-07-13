Milwaukee fatal shootings Sunday; 2 dead

article

Two people are dead in separate shootings in Milwaukee on Sunday, July 13.

39th and Stark

What we know:

It happened around 7:50 p.m. A 44 year-old sustained fatal gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and police continue to seek anyone involved.

22nd and McKinley

What we know:

The fatal shooting happened around 8:45 p.m.

The victim, a 54 year-old, sustained fatal gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Scene near 22nd and McKinley, Milwaukee

The investigation is ongoing. Police continue to seek anyone involved.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.