Milwaukee shooting Sunday, 1 injured

article

A 31-year-old was shot in Milwaukee on Sunday, June 30.

Police said it happened around 12:30 p.m. near 42nd and Townsend.

The victim sustained non-fatal injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation, but police said it appeared to be related to a road rage incident.

Police continue to seek an unknown person of interest.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.