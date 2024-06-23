Milwaukee shootings Sunday,1 dead, 2 wounded

article

Separate shootings in Milwaukee left one person dead and two wounded on Sunday, June 23.

Authorities are still looking for the people responsible.

14th and Atkinson

The first shooting happened near 14th and Atkinson around 2 a.m.

Police say the 24-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made.

21st and National

Two people were shot near 21st and National around 2:45 a.m. The victims, ages 22 and 31, were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

MPD investigates

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.