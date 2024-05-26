Milwaukee Lower East Side shootings; 1 person dead, 1 injured

article

One person is dead, and another person was injured after a couple of overnight shootings in Milwaukee on Sunday, May 26.

Prospect and Windsor

According to Milwaukee police, at about 2.25 a.m., a 19-year-old was shot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Farwell and Albion

At about 3 a.m., a 21 year-old was shot and taken to a local hospital.

The victim is expected to survive.

MPD tips

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.