Early Sunday morning shooting in Milwaukee, 22-year-old injured

One person was injured in an early morning shooting in Milwaukee on Sunday, May 5.

According to Milwaukee police, at about 12:52 a.m. near Medford and Keefe, a 22-year-old was shot.

The victim went to the Milwaukee Police District 7 Station and was taken to a local hospital.

MPD tips

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.