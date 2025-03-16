Milwaukee shootings early Sunday morning; 1 dead, 4 injured

article

The Brief One person is dead, and four others were injured in shootings in Milwaukee on Sunday, March 16. All the shootings happened in the early morning hours.



107th and Granville

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 1:40 a.m., two people were shot.

A 33-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. A 30-year-old sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

76th and Thurston

What we know:

At about 1:45 a.m., two people, a 40-year-old and a 35-year-old, were shot.

Both were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

3rd and Vienna

What we know:

At about 2:20 a.m., a 35-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.