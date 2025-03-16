Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shootings early Sunday morning; 1 dead, 4 injured

Published  March 16, 2025 6:20am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
Scene outside Bar 107 Sports Bar and Grill near 107th and Granville

The Brief

    • One person is dead, and four others were injured in shootings in Milwaukee on Sunday, March 16.
    • All the shootings happened in the early morning hours.

MILWAUKEE - One person was killed, and four others were injured in three separate overnight shootings in Milwaukee on Sunday, March 16.

107th and Granville

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 1:40 a.m., two people were shot.

A 33-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. A 30-year-old sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Police tape outside Bar 107 Sports Bar and Grill

76th and Thurston

What we know:

At about 1:45 a.m., two people, a 40-year-old and a 35-year-old, were shot.

Both were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

3rd and Vienna

What we know:

At about 2:20 a.m., a 35-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.

