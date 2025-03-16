Milwaukee shootings early Sunday morning; 1 dead, 4 injured
MILWAUKEE - One person was killed, and four others were injured in three separate overnight shootings in Milwaukee on Sunday, March 16.
107th and Granville
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 1:40 a.m., two people were shot.
A 33-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. A 30-year-old sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.
Police tape outside Bar 107 Sports Bar and Grill
76th and Thurston
What we know:
At about 1:45 a.m., two people, a 40-year-old and a 35-year-old, were shot.
Both were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
3rd and Vienna
What we know:
At about 2:20 a.m., a 35-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.
