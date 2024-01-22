Milwaukee shootings Sunday; 1 dead, 1 wounded

article

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred Sunday, Jan. 21.

The shootings left one person dead and another wounded.

77th and Dixon

Police say the suspect, a 28-year-old man, was shot during a robbery around 11:20 a.m. He arrived at the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries and was arrested.

Criminal charges and the shooting will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for review.

76th and Hampton

Police say a suspect fired shots around 2:15 p.m., striking the victim. The suspect fled on foot from the location. The victim, an unidentified adult, sustained fatal gunshot injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

76th and Hampton shooting, Milwaukee

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.