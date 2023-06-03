Milwaukee shootings Saturday; 2 wounded

article

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Saturday, June 3. Two people were wounded as a result of the shootings.

A 23-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near Walgreens on Brady Street.

Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police are looking for the shooter.

A 21-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and arrived at a hospital on Saturday, June 3.

The victim was treated and is expected to survive.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.



