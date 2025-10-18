Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shootings Saturday; 2 killed, 3 injured including child

By and
Updated  October 19, 2025 6:16am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
Child, 2 adults hurt in shooting near 19th and State

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police say five people were shot in two separate shootings Milwaukee on Saturday, Oct. 18.
    • In one of those shootings, two people died.
    • In the other shooting, three people were injured, including a six-year-old.

MILWAUKEE - Two people were killed, and three other people were injured in shootings in Milwaukee on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.

Appleton and Ruby

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just after 7:30 a.m., two people were shot.

Crime scene near Ruby and Appleton, Milwaukee

One of the victims, a 33-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim, a 43-year-old, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries and pronounced dead shortly after.

Police say a 35-year-old suspect was arrested on scene.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

19th and State

What we know:

Milwaukee police say three people were shot and wounded near 19th and State in Milwaukee on Saturday, Oct. 18. One of the victims is a child.

Police presence near 19th and State, Milwaukee

Police say that at about 7:45 p.m., a six-year-old, a 23-year-old, and a 38-year-old were all shot and taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Police presence near 19th and State, Milwaukee

MPD tips

What we know:

Milwaukee police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.

Crime and Public SafetyMilwaukeeNews