Milwaukee shootings Saturday; 2 killed, 3 injured including child

The Brief Milwaukee police say five people were shot in two separate shootings Milwaukee on Saturday, Oct. 18. In one of those shootings, two people died. In the other shooting, three people were injured, including a six-year-old.



Appleton and Ruby

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just after 7:30 a.m., two people were shot.

Crime scene near Ruby and Appleton, Milwaukee

One of the victims, a 33-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim, a 43-year-old, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries and pronounced dead shortly after.

Police say a 35-year-old suspect was arrested on scene.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

19th and State

What we know:

Milwaukee police say three people were shot and wounded near 19th and State in Milwaukee on Saturday, Oct. 18. One of the victims is a child.

Police presence near 19th and State, Milwaukee

Police say that at about 7:45 p.m., a six-year-old, a 23-year-old, and a 38-year-old were all shot and taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Police presence near 19th and State, Milwaukee

MPD tips

What we know:

Milwaukee police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.