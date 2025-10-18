Milwaukee shootings Saturday; 2 killed, 3 injured including child
MILWAUKEE - Two people were killed, and three other people were injured in shootings in Milwaukee on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.
Appleton and Ruby
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just after 7:30 a.m., two people were shot.
Crime scene near Ruby and Appleton, Milwaukee
One of the victims, a 33-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim, a 43-year-old, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries and pronounced dead shortly after.
Police say a 35-year-old suspect was arrested on scene.
Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
19th and State
What we know:
Milwaukee police say three people were shot and wounded near 19th and State in Milwaukee on Saturday, Oct. 18. One of the victims is a child.
Police presence near 19th and State, Milwaukee
Police say that at about 7:45 p.m., a six-year-old, a 23-year-old, and a 38-year-old were all shot and taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
Police presence near 19th and State, Milwaukee
MPD tips
What we know:
Milwaukee police are looking for whoever is responsible.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Fire Department.