Milwaukee shootings Saturday; 5 people shot, 16-year-old killed

The Brief Five people were shot, one of them fatally, in Milwaukee on Saturday, Aug. 23. A 16-year-old was shot and killed near 12th and Concordia. A 14-year-old was also injured in a shooting near 20th and Cleveland.



Five people were shot in Milwaukee on Saturday, one of whom, a 16-year-old, died from their injuries.

24th and Hopkins

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 43-year-old victim was shot and wounded around 9:50 a.m.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

What we don't know:

What led to the shooting remains under investigation. Police are looking for a known suspect in this particular shooting.

69th and Carmen

What we don't know:

At about 6:10 p.m., a 45-year-old was shot and taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries.

26th and Atkinson

What we know:

At about 6:45 p.m., a 45-year-old was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

12th and Concordia

What we know:

At about 9:40 p.m., a 16-year-old was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

20th and Cleveland

What we know:

At about 9:49 p.m., a 14-year-old was shot and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Police are investigating these shootings and are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information on any of these shootings is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.