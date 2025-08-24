Milwaukee shootings Saturday; 5 people shot, 16-year-old killed
MILWAUKEE - Five people were shot in Milwaukee on Saturday, one of whom, a 16-year-old, died from their injuries.
24th and Hopkins
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 43-year-old victim was shot and wounded around 9:50 a.m.
The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
What we don't know:
What led to the shooting remains under investigation. Police are looking for a known suspect in this particular shooting.
69th and Carmen
What we don't know:
At about 6:10 p.m., a 45-year-old was shot and taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries.
26th and Atkinson
What we know:
At about 6:45 p.m., a 45-year-old was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.
12th and Concordia
What we know:
At about 9:40 p.m., a 16-year-old was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.
20th and Cleveland
What we know:
At about 9:49 p.m., a 14-year-old was shot and transported to a local hospital for treatment.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Police are investigating these shootings and are looking for whoever is responsible.
Anyone with information on any of these shootings is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
The Source: Information in this story is from the Milwaukee Police Department. FOX6 was also at the scene near 26th and Atkinson.