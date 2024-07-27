Milwaukee shootings Saturday; 1 dead, 1 wounded

article

One person is dead and another was wounded in separate shootings in Milwaukee on Saturday, July 27.

No arrests have been made.

16th and Locust

A 49-year-old was shot and wounded near 16th and Locust around 1 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

51st and Cold Spring

Around 3 a.m., Milwaukee police say a fatal shooting happened near Whitman Park -- in the area of 51st and Cold Spring. The unknown victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD tips

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.