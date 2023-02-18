Milwaukee shootings Saturday leave 3 wounded

article

Two men and a woman – all from Milwaukee – were wounded in separate shootings Saturday, Feb. 18. All three are expected to survive.

Two of the shootings happened within a mile of one another.

69th and Center

It happened around 5:35 a.m. Police said a 52-year-old man was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

57th and Center

A 23-year-old woman was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, police said. The shooting happened just after noon.

43rd and Mill

Around 8:30 p.m., police said a 61-year-old man was shot. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

MPD investigates

Police are looking for whoever is responsible in connection to Saturday's shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.