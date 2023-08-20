Milwaukee shootings Saturday; 2 dead, 13 wounded

article

Milwaukee shootings left two people dead and 13 people wounded Saturday, Aug. 19.

Highland and Water

Around 3 a.m. Milwaukee police found a 21-year-old Milwaukee man shot. Officials said the man died from his wounds at the scene.

2 hours later, Milwaukee found a 17-year-old girl dead at 44th and Hampton. A second 17-year-old girl was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

25th and Clybourn

A 53-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and wounded around 3 p.m. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

A 24-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital for treatment of his wounds after being shot around 6 p.m. Officials said a 24-year-old man was taken into custody regarding the incident, and charges are pending review.

35th and Marion

Around 8 p.m., A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to the hospital. Police said he is expected to survive.

14th and Burnham

Multiple people were shot around 11:30 p.m. Police said 6 males and 3 females were shot, ages ranging from 16 to 42 years of age. All of them are expected to survive.

MPD investigates

Police are still looking for people responsible for Saturday's violence.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.