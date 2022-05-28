Milwaukee police: Saturday shootings leave 1 dead, 3 wounded

The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least three separate shootings Saturday, May 28.

One man was killed, and three others were wounded.

52nd and Lisbon

Around 3:45 a.m., police said two Milwaukee men were shot. A 50-year-old Milwaukee man died of his injuries at the scene. A 43-year-old man was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

54th and Hampton

A 42-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to the hospital with non-fatal injuries around 9:30 a.m. Police said the shooting was the result of an argument, and they are seeking a known suspect.

33rd and Highland

Around 2:20 p.m., a 32-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to the hospital with non-fatal injuries. What led to the shooting is not yet known.

MPD investigates

Police continue to seek known or unknown suspects in each of the shootings. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.