Milwaukee shooting Monday; 1 wounded near 39th and Villard

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday, Nov. 2. A 38-year-old was wounded near 39th and Villard. No arrests have been made.



A shooting in Milwaukee on Monday, Nov. 2 left one person wounded.

39th and Villard

The Details:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 38-year-old was shot around 8 p.m. near 39th and Villard. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

MPD tips

What you can do:

Police are searching for unknown suspect(s).

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.