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Milwaukee shooting Monday; 1 wounded near 39th and Villard

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime and Public Safety
Published November 3, 2026 5:52 AM CST
Published November 3, 2026 5:52 AM CST
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday, Nov. 2.
    • A 38-year-old was wounded near 39th and Villard. 
    • No arrests have been made. 

MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Monday, Nov. 2 left one person wounded. 

39th and Villard

The Details:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 38-year-old was shot around 8 p.m. near 39th and Villard. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.  

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. 

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MPD tips

What you can do:

Police are searching for unknown suspect(s).

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

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