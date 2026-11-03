Milwaukee shooting Monday; 1 wounded near 39th and Villard
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MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Monday, Nov. 2 left one person wounded.
39th and Villard
The Details:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 38-year-old was shot around 8 p.m. near 39th and Villard. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
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MPD tips
What you can do:
Police are searching for unknown suspect(s).
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.