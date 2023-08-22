Milwaukee shootings Monday; 1 dead, 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shootings that happened Monday, Aug. 21.
The shootings left one person dead and two others wounded.
21st and Pierce
A 37-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 21st and Pierce around 3:15 a.m. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect.
Bradley and Granville
Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Monday, Aug. 21 near Bradley and Granville around 9 p.m. Police say a 17-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made.
Unknown location
A 17-year-old boy arrived at the hospital for treatment of a non-fatal injury around 9:30 p.m. The location and the circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.
MPD investigates
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.