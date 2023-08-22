Milwaukee shootings Monday; 1 dead, 2 wounded

article

Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shootings that happened Monday, Aug. 21.

The shootings left one person dead and two others wounded.

21st and Pierce

A 37-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 21st and Pierce around 3:15 a.m. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

Bradley and Granville

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Monday, Aug. 21 near Bradley and Granville around 9 p.m. Police say a 17-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrests have been made.

Unknown location

A 17-year-old boy arrived at the hospital for treatment of a non-fatal injury around 9:30 p.m. The location and the circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

MPD investigates

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.