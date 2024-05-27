Milwaukee shootings Monday; 1 dead, 1 injured

article

One person is dead and another injured in different shootings in Milwaukee on Monday evening, May 27.

Humboldt and Center

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. near Humboldt and Center.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed they were called to the scene for one person.

FOX6 News has a crew on the scene.

22nd and Circle

Milwaukee police said the shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m.

The 22-year-old victim sustained a non-fatal gunshot injury and arrived at the hospital for treatment.

Police continue to seek an unknown person of interest.

MPD investigates

The circumstances leading up to these shootings are under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.