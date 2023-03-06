Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shootings Monday, 2 men wounded

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 7:19PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - Two men were wounded in separate Milwaukee shootings Monday, March 6. 

One of the victims was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Teutonia and Congress

Police said a 38-year-old man was shot during an argument around 3:30 p.m. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

30th and Cherry

A 26-year-old Milwaukee man was shot around 8:35 p.m. and taken to a hospital, police said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

MPD investigates

No arrests have been made in connection to either shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.