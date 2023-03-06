Milwaukee shootings Monday, 2 men wounded

article

Two men were wounded in separate Milwaukee shootings Monday, March 6.

One of the victims was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Teutonia and Congress

Police said a 38-year-old man was shot during an argument around 3:30 p.m. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

30th and Cherry

A 26-year-old Milwaukee man was shot around 8:35 p.m. and taken to a hospital, police said.

MPD investigates

No arrests have been made in connection to either shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.