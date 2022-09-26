Milwaukee shootings; 2 men wounded in separate Saturday incidents

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a pair of shooting incidents from Saturday, Sept. 24 – in which two men were wounded.

Around noon on Saturday, officers were dispatched to the area near 60th and Hampton. They found a 51-year-old Milwaukee man had been shot. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. A 67-year-old Milwaukee woman was arrested. The shooting is the result of a domestic dispute, officials say. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

About a half-hour later, a 35-year-old Milwaukee man showed up at a hospital with gunshot injuries – after being shot near Teutonia and Atkinson. Officials say the circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Nobody is in custody.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information on either of these incidents is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.