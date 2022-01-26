Milwaukee shootings injure 3 Wednesday

Three people were hurt in Milwaukee shootings Wednesday morning and afternoon, Jan. 26.

The first happened around 9 a.m. near 62nd and Birch. Police said a Milwaukee woman, 60, was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that are not life-threatening after shots were fired during an argument.

Police know who they are looking for, but no arrests have been made.

About four hours later, just after 1 p.m., a Milwaukee man, 20, showed up at the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police are looking into where the shooting happened and what led to the gunfire.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

No arrests have been made.

Around 2:30 p.m., a Wauwatosa woman, 45, was shot and wounded near 20th and Lincoln. She suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

No arrests have been made, and police aren't sure what led to the shooting at this point.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.