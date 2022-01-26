Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shootings injure 3 Wednesday

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Three people were hurt in Milwaukee shootings Wednesday morning and afternoon, Jan. 26.

The first happened around 9 a.m. near 62nd and Birch. Police said a Milwaukee woman, 60, was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that are not life-threatening after shots were fired during an argument. 

Police know who they are looking for, but no arrests have been made.

About four hours later, just after 1 p.m., a Milwaukee man, 20, showed up at the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police are looking into where the shooting happened and what led to the gunfire.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

No arrests have been made.

Around 2:30 p.m., a Wauwatosa woman, 45, was shot and wounded near 20th and Lincoln. She suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

No arrests have been made, and police aren't sure what led to the shooting at this point.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

Male subject dead near 60th and Main

Officials say a male subject fatally shot himself near 60th and Main -- and may be tied to the shooting of a Milwaukee County sheriff's deputy.

Milwaukee Burger King murder, alleged robber to enter plea
article

Milwaukee Burger King murder, alleged robber to enter plea

Milwaukee Burger King worker Niesha Harris-Brazell's co-worker, Derrick Ellis, accused of firing the shots that killed her, made his initial appearance in court Wednesday and received $30K cash bond. Antoine Edwards, the man who allegedly planned the robbery, was bound over for trial.

Whitefish Bay pickpocket theft suspects sought; 2 women, 1 man
article

Whitefish Bay pickpocket theft suspects sought; 2 women, 1 man

Whitefish Bay police are asking for help to identify and locate two women and a man suspected of a pickpocket theft at the Sendik's store on Monday, Jan. 24.