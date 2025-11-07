Milwaukee shooting Friday; 1 dead near 12th and Ring

article

A shooting in Milwaukee on Friday morning, Nov. 7 left one person dead.

What we know:

According to police, a 30-year-old was shot around 1 a.m. near 12th and Ring.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police continue to seek anyone involved.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.