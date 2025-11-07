Milwaukee shooting Friday; 1 dead near 12th and Ring
MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Friday morning, Nov. 7 left one person dead.
What we know:
According to police, a 30-year-old was shot around 1 a.m. near 12th and Ring.
The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Police continue to seek anyone involved.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.