Milwaukee shooting Friday; 1 dead near 12th and Ring

Published  November 7, 2025 5:34am CST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Friday, Nov. 7.
    • The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. 
    • No arrests have been made. 

MILWAUKEE - A shooting in Milwaukee on Friday morning, Nov. 7 left one person dead. 

What we know:

According to police, a 30-year-old was shot around 1 a.m. near 12th and Ring. 

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. 

Police continue to seek anyone involved.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

