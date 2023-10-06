Milwaukee shootings Friday; 4 wounded including teen, 1 arrested

article

Three separate Milwaukee shootings wounded four people Friday, Oct. 6.

One of the shootings led to a search across parts of Milwaukee and Brown Deer, where a suspect was ultimately arrested.

23rd and Meinecke

Two people were shot and wounded just before 3 p.m. Police said the victims, ages 20 and 35, had non-fatal injuries.

A 43-year-old was shot and wounded around 5:30 p.m. A search for the suspect led authorities across the city's north side, and the 42-year-old was arrested in Brown Deer roughly an hour after the shooting. Police said the victim is expected to survive.

26th and Capitol

Around 11:15 p.m., a 16-year-old was shot and wounded. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

MPD investigates

Police are looking for the people responsible for two of Friday's three shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.