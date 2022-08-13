Milwaukee police: Friday shootings leave 1 dead, 2 wounded

article

The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least three separate shootings Friday, Aug. 12.

A 20-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and killed at Northridge Lakes, just northeast of 76th and Brown Deer, around 9 a.m. Police believe the shooting was the result of an argument, but it remains under investigation.

4th and Center

Police said a 28-year-old Milwaukee man was shot around 3:40 p.m. and taken to the hospital with non-fatal injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

34th and Auer

A 25-year-old Milwaukee was shot around 10:50 p.m. Friday and taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive, police said.

MPD investigates

Authorities are looking for whoever may be responsible for Friday's shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.



