Milwaukee shootings Friday; 2 wounded, vehicle hits firehouse

Separate Milwaukee shootings wounded two people on Friday night, July 12.

Police said the victims in both shootings have been "uncooperative" with the respective investigations. The crimes do not appear to be related.

51st and Villard

A 33-year-old victim was shot around 7:30 p.m. Police said the victim went to a hospital for treatment.

Fond du Lac Avenue

Around 7:50 p.m., police said there was a shooting on Fond du Lac Avenue north of Mill Road. The Milwaukee Fire Department said a vehicle struck Station 16, damaging the overhead door. The 32-year-old victim was taken to a hospital.

Police scene on Fond du Lac Avenue north of Mill Road

MPD tips

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.