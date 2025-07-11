Milwaukee shootings Friday; 1 dead, 1 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee shootings left one person dead and a teen wounded on Friday, July 11.
31st and Villard
What we know:
A 17-year-old was shot while riding an electric scooter around 11:25 a.m. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
What we don't know:
MPD said the suspect fired multiple shots from a vehicle. Investigators are still looking for that person.
26th and Hope
What we know:
Police said a 20-year-old victim was shot and died at the scene around 6:20 p.m.
What we don't know:
It's unclear what led to the shooting. Police said they are looking for whoever is responsible.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
The Source: Information in this report is from the Milwaukee Police Department and Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.