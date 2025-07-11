Milwaukee shooting, 17-year-old shot while riding scooter

article

A 17-year-old was injured in a shooting in Milwaukee on Friday, July 11, 2025.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the shooting happened at about 11:25 a.m. near 31st and Villard.

The suspect was in a vehicle and fired multiple shots, striking the 17-year-old who was riding an electric scooter.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is being treated for non-fatal injuries.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

MPD tips

What you can do:

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.