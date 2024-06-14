Milwaukee shootings Friday; 12-year-old among those wounded

article

Separate Milwaukee shootings wounded two people – including a 12-year-old – on Friday, June 14.

Police are looking for the people responsible.

36th and Meinecke

MPD was called to the scene around 4:35 p.m. The 12-year-old victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

25th and Highland

A 24-year-old victim was shot around 6:40 p.m. Police said the victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

MPD tips

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.