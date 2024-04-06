Milwaukee shootings Friday night, 3 injured

article

Three people were injured in three separate shootings in Milwaukee on Friday night, April 5.

56th and Hadley

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 10:48 p.m. a 32-year-old was shot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

52nd and Chambers

At about 10:57 p.m., a 19-year-old was injured in a shooting.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

26th and Hampton

At about 11:10 p.m., a 47-year-old was shot and taken to a local hospital where they are expected to survive.

MPD Tips

Anyone with any information on any of these shootings is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.