Milwaukee shootings: 3 injured in 2 shootings

Police are investigating two shootings that happened Friday night, July 23 in the city of Milwaukee.

The first shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. near 22nd and Middlemass on the city's south side.

The victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee female, presented at a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation and police are seeking an unknown suspect.

The second shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. near Palmer and Chambers.

The first victim, a 22-year-old Milwaukee female, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The second victim, a 36-year-old Milwaukee male, sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting appear to be the result of a fight between the two. Milwaukee police have suspects in custody at this time.

Anyone with any information on either case is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police at 414- 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android