22nd and Keefe fatal shootings, vigil held

A vigil was held Saturday for the victims of two separate fatal shootings that happened on the same block hours apart the day before.

Shots rang out near 22nd and Keefe around 1 p.m. Friday, May 13. Police said a 23-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Hours later, police were called back to the same block for a second shooting around 6:40 p.m. A 33-year-old Milwaukee man died at the scene.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The fatal shootings were part of a violent and deadly Friday across the city. A third person was shot and killed near Vel R. Phillips and Vienna.

Later that evening, three people were shot and wounded just outside the Deer District. Two more shootings unfolded near Water and Juneau before midnight – 17 wounded in one of incident alone.

Advertisement

Between noon and midnight, Milwaukee police responded to 10 separate shootings that wounded a total of 25 people and left three dead Friday.