Milwaukee shooting at 24th and Hadley; 51-year-old wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a 51-year-old was shot and wounded near 24th and Hadley on Friday evening, Sept. 19.
24th and Hadley shooting
What we know:
Officials say the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday. The suspect fired a gunshot and struck the victim, police said.
The victim, a 51-year-old, showed up at a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Police have a suspect in custody.
Call with tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
This case will be referred to Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office for review.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.