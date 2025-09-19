Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting at 24th and Hadley; 51-year-old wounded

Published  September 19, 2025 9:42pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened at 24th and Hadley on Friday, Sept. 19.
    • A 51-year-old was wounded and showed up at a hospital for treatment.
    • Police are seeking tips tied to this incident.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a 51-year-old was shot and wounded near 24th and Hadley on Friday evening, Sept. 19. 

24th and Hadley shooting

What we know:

Officials say the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday. The suspect fired a gunshot and struck the victim, police said. 

The victim, a 51-year-old, showed up at a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. 

Police have a suspect in custody.

Call with tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

This case will be referred to Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office for review.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.

