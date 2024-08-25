Milwaukee shootings Sunday; 1 dead, 4 wounded in separate incidents

Milwaukee police say four people were shot and wounded on Sunday, Aug. 25 in separate incidents.

41st and North

Officials say just after 7 a.m., a shooting happened near 41st and North. The victim, a 24-year-old arrived at a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

17th and Atkinson

Around 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area near 17th and Atkinson for a shooting. A 44-year-old shot and wounded – and taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Shooting scene near 17th and Atkinson, Milwaukee

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Shooting scene near 17th and Atkinson, Milwaukee

N. Williams Finlayson Street

Officers were called to N. William Finlayson Street just south of Vienna around 3:20 p.m. The victim, a 19-year-old was conveyed to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Hopkins and Fairmount

Around 6 p.m. Sunday, officers say a 56-year-old was shot and wounded near Hopkins and Fairmount in Milwaukee. The victim suffered serious injuries.

In each of the above cases, an unknown shooter is being sought.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

24th and Greenfield

A 50-year-old man was fatally shot around 7:30 p.m. Sunday near 24th and Greenfield. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

In this instance, a 44-year-old was taken into custody. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with any information on any of these cases is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.