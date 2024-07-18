Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting; accused mishandled gun, striking victim, police say

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  July 18, 2024 10:09am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 19-year-old was shot and wounded near 13th and North Avenue early Thursday, July 18.

Officials say the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday. Police say the shooter mishandled a firearm, subsequently striking the victim. The shooter was taken into custody.

The victim suffered gunshot injuries – and taken to a hospital for treatment. 

Charges regarding this individual will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.