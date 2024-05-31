Milwaukee shooting; 17-year-old wounded, showed up at hospital

article

A 17-year-old was shot and wounded in Milwaukee on Friday afternoon, May 31. That person showed up at a hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police say the circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Investigators are seeking an unknown shooter.

MPD tips

Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.