Milwaukee shooting; 1 wounded near 76th and Marion

Milwaukee police say a 33-year-old was wounded after a shooting near 76th and Marion on the city's northwest side early Wednesday, May 29.

Officials say the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

While the circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation, it appears to be robbery related, officials said.

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown shooter.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.