Milwaukee shooting: 68-year-old woman wounded near 6th and Clarke

article

A 68-year-old Milwaukee woman is recovering after being shot near 6th and Clarke early Sunday, May 21.

Officials say the shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. Sunday. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown shooter.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Shooting at 6th and Clarke, Milwaukee

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.