Milwaukee shooting: 68-year-old woman wounded near 6th and Clarke
MILWAUKEE - A 68-year-old Milwaukee woman is recovering after being shot near 6th and Clarke early Sunday, May 21.
Officials say the shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. Sunday. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown shooter.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.